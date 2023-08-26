Minneapolis (CNN) — Panama is about halfway through its rainy season right now, and one of the wettest countries in the world is having one of its driest seasons on record.

At the Panama Canal, where freshwater serves as the lifeblood for its lock-driven operations, the lack of abundant rainfall is leading to lower water levels and putting a squeeze on a critical international shipping artery: Canal authorities have imposed restrictions on vessel weights and daily traffic.

