A new instant payment system may be coming to a bank near you

The Federal Reserve launched the first phase of an instant payment infrastructure called FedNow Service.

New York (CNN) — When it comes to getting paid — and paid back — most people and businesses want their money as quickly as possible.

While payment processing at financial institutions has become faster over the years — and some large players already are part of a “real-time payment” network — many people still may have to wait at least one business day to have access to 100% of deposits they receive or for payments they make to clear.