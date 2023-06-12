New York (CNN) — The Teamsters union is holding a vote right now among more than 330,000 members to authorize a strike against UPS. If UPS workers strike, it would be the largest single-employer strike in US history. And it could take place in less than eight weeks.

A strike could be devastating for both the company and the overall US economy, which is only recently seeing improvements from strained supply chains during the pandemic. An estimated 6% of the United States’ gross domestic product, the broadest measure of the economy, moves in UPS trucks, according to the company.