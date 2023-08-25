(CNN) — In a high-profile case that rocked the commercial shipping industry, a sailor accused of raping a student from the US Merchant Marine Academy has agreed to surrender his credential to work on ships, but he will not be criminally prosecuted.

Longtime merchant mariner Edgar Sison voluntarily surrendered his government-issued credential last week after the US Coast Guard amended an administrative complaint filed against him and charged him with sexually assaulting his subordinate, Hope Hicks, according to Coast Guard documents. Federal prosecutors had recently notified Hicks that that they wouldn’t be filing criminal charges against Sison, according to her attorney Ryan Melogy. The Department of Justice declined to comment on the agency’s decision not to prosecute Sison.