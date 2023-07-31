New York (CNN) — Yellow Corp., a 99-year old trucking company that was once a dominant player in its field, halted operations Sunday and will layoff all 30,000 of its workers.

The unionized company has been in a battle with the Teamsters union, which represents about 22,000 drivers and dock workers at the company. Just a week ago the union canceled a threatened strike that had been prompted by the company failing to contribute to its pension and health insurance plans. The union granted the company an extra month to make the required payments.