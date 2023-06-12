7-Eleven is giving the Slurpee a makeover

7-Eleven is giving its Slurpee a new look.

 Slurpee

New York (CNN) — The Slurpee, an iconic 7-Eleven frozen drink, is getting a makeover.

Don’t worry, the recipe isn’t changing. But the cups are. Beginning Monday, the new look will include “eccentric colors and eclectic vibes” and feature a new Slurpee logo and a large “S” that resembles the swirly top of the drinks.