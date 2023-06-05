5 takeaways from Apple’s biggest product event in years

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference returns June 5, 2023.

 Rafael Henrique/SOPA/LightRocket/Getty Images

(CNN) — Apple on Monday unveiled its most ambitious – and riskiest – new hardware product in years: a mixed reality headset called the Apple Vision Pro.

Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook touted the Vision Pro, which combines virtual reality and augmented reality, as a “revolutionary product,” with the potential to change how users interact with technology, each other and the world around them.