49 people have been killed at Dollar General stores since 2014. Workers are protesting for safer conditions

Following repeated violent incidents and federal workplace safety violations at stores, some Dollar General workers and labor advocates are calling for stronger safety and health protections. A shopping cart sits in a parking lot outside a Dollar General store in Moline, Illinois, in 2015.

 Daniel Acker/Bloomberg/Getty Images/FILE

New York (CNN) — Dollar General is the fastest-growing retailer in America, opening about 1,000 stores a year. But following repeated violent incidents and federal workplace safety violations at stores, some Dollar General workers and labor advocates are calling for stronger safety and health protections.

Workers and their allies are rallying Wednesday outside Dollar General’s headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, ahead of the company’s annual shareholder meeting to protest conditions. They say the company is failing to take basic precautions to prevent violence in its stores.