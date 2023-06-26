4,000 US flights delayed or canceled due to severe storms

United Airlines aircrafts are parked at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, on March 9, 2023.

 Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

New York (CNN) — Nearly 4,000 flights across the United States were delayed or canceled Monday after powerful storms ripped through the parts of the country, mainly in the Southeast and the Ohio Valley.

Data from FlightAware showed that on Monday at noon ET, 2,974 flights within, into or out of the US were delayed and another 1,007 were canceled.