Manufacturer 3M fired longtime executive Michael Vale on Friday, citing "inappropriate conduct and violation of company policy."

Vale was promoted to a new role as 3M's group president and chief business and country officer just last month. In that position, Vale oversaw 3M's safety, industrial, consumer, transportation and electronics businesses, reporting directly to CEO Mike Roman. Before the new role, Vale served as 3M's group president for the company's safety and industrial business.