3M agrees to pay $6 billion after US military said faulty earplugs led to hearing loss

 Michael Siluk/Universal Images/Education Images/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — 3M has agreed to pay $6 billion to resolve roughly 300,000 lawsuits alleging that the manufacturing company supplied faulty combat earplugs to the military that resulted in significant injuries, such as hearing loss.

In a release, 3M said the agreement is “not an admission of liability” and that the payout will come over several years and encompass $5 billion in cash and $1 billion in stock.