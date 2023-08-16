New York (CNN) — New Jersey ordered more than two dozen Boston Market locations to close Tuesday because regulators found “multiple violations of workers’ rights,” including failure to pay wages, and fined the restaurant chain nearly $2.6 million.

In a release, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development said it issued 27 “stop-work” orders to Boston Markets across the state because the agency found more than $600,000 in back pay owed to 314 workers and $1.2 million in liquidated damages.