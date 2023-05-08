At least 22 people, including women and children, have died after a boat capsized in India's southern Kerala state on Sunday, fire officials said, as search and rescue operations enter a second day.

The boat, which was ferrying tourists, capsized near Tuvalthiram beach in Malappuram around 7:30 p.m. local time, the district's fire department told CNN. Officials do not know how many people were on board, but estimate the number to be around 35, it added.