New York (CNN) — Workers at about 150 unionized Starbucks stores in the United States are going on strike Friday over the coffee chain’s policy for Pride decorations in stores.

Starbucks (SBUX) Workers United, the union representing organized stores, has claimed that Starbucks (SBUX) has restricted decorations celebrating Pride month in some locations, demonstrating a “hypocritical treatment of LGBTQIA+ workers.” Starbucks (SBUX) has forcefully denied this claim.