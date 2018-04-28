Monday on News 3 at 10: How local schools are preventing phone distraction in the classroom

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Are your children addicted to their cellphones? Have you ever wondered if that's continuing while they're in school?

As Monday begins national Screen-Free week, News 3 is looking at the issue of how screens are affecting students in the classroom.

Schools in our area say students are on their phones constantly, despite policies that are aimed at preventing cellphone use in class.

At Beloit Memorial, teachers say they're trying to police phone use every day and the result is that students are still distracted from classroom lessons and not as prepared as they should be.

"These kids were pretty addicted to their cellphones," said science teacher Andre De Kok. "They're good kids, saying 'I have good grades, I'm getting everything done.' But I'm like, 'Yeah, but you're missing out on the point that your attention is now split and I don't want to take the time because I don't have time to re-teach this to you. At this point we have to get this done.'"

Monday, on News 3 at 10, we'll tell you more about the solution that's sitting on the tables in front of students now at Beloit Memorial, and how teachers and students say it's changing what goes on in the classroom.