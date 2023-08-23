moms_for_liberty_ozaukee_081323_09.jpg

Scarlett Johnson, chair of Ozaukee Moms for Liberty, left, is seen with vice chair Amber Schroeder near the Frank L. Weyenberg Library in Mequon, Wis., on Aug. 13, 2023. Two summers ago, they collected signatures in front of the library and raised nearly $50,000 as part of an unsuccessful school board recall effort related to COVID safety measures. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)

 Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch

This story was originally published by Wisconsin Watch. 

At July’s Wood County chapter meeting of Moms for Liberty — a growing, national conservative organization that has drawn scrutiny for its extreme rhetoric on hot-button issues — the discussion turned to a topic that had been decided 30 years ago: whether the local high school should have a valedictorian. 

moms_for_liberty_ozaukee_081323_12.jpg

Scarlett Johnson, chair of Ozaukee Moms for Liberty, left, is seen with vice chair Amber Schroeder in Mequon, Wis., on Aug. 13, 2023. Johnson has five children, two who graduated from the public Homestead High School, one who currently attends Homestead High School, one who attends Kettle Moraine High School and one who attends Trinity Lutheran School. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
moms_for_liberty_ozaukee_081323_11.jpg

Amber Schroeder, vice chair of Ozaukee Moms for Liberty, is seen in Mequon, Wis., on Aug. 13, 2023. Schroeder’s oldest child attends the public Homestead High School while her younger two children attend the private Trinity Lutheran School. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Marshfield-High-School.jpeg

Marshfield High School in Wood County, Wis., discontinued the practice of recognizing a valedictorian in 1993. Members of the Wood County Moms for Liberty group want to reinstate the recognition. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Elisabeth_Lambert.jpg

Elisabeth Lambert, founder and principal of the Wisconsin Education Law and Policy Hub, has represented students in discrimination cases against school districts across the state. She cautioned that the politicization of school boards is creating a hostile environment for marginalized students. (Lily Shea / Courtesy of Elisabeth Lambert)
Melissa_Deckman.jpg

Melissa Deckman is the CEO of Public Religion Research Institute and studies gender, religion and the role of women in conservative politics. She said that “battles about defining culture and history” are “nothing new in American politics when it comes to public schools.” (Courtesy of Melissa Deckman)
JohnNorcross.jpeg