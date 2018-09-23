Moms Demand Action canvass for gun reform, opponents say laws won't keep guns away

MADISON, Wis. - On Saturday, members of the group Moms Demand Action canvassed the Madison area, spreading their support of stricter gun laws. Although opponents say laws wouldn't have stopped the recent workplace shooting in Middleton.

For Moms Demand Action member Heather Driscoll, seeing a news of a shooting so close to home was hard to swallow.

"It was extremely disturbing," said Driscoll.

Already a member of Madison's "Moms Demand Action" chapter, Driscoll said the shooting in Middleton gave her a new perspective on gun violence.

"You realize it really can happen anywhere," Driscoll said.

On Saturday, Driscoll and more than a dozen other Moms Demand Action members canvassed the city of Madison, urging for gun reform. Driscoll says the events in Middleton pushed people to get out and advocate for change.

"I had people reach out to me and tell me that with what they had read in the news, they decided it was time to take action and come out and volunteer with us," Driscoll said.

However, others say gun control is not going to keep shootings from happening.

"I don't think there's anything you can put into law that makes it possible to guarantee that such a thing can be avoided," said Auric Gold of Wisconsin Carry Inc. "Those things happen all over the world."

Gold says that even though Middleton shooter Anthony Tong had lost his right to conceal carry in South Dakota doesn't mean Tong couldn't legally purchase a firearm. Even so, Gold says he doesn't believe laws could stop a criminal from getting a gun.

"There's no place in the world regardless of how strict your gun control laws are that people can't get guns if they don't want them," Gold said. "That's a fact."