Mom, 2-year-old safe after truck rolls down embankment

Vernon County Sheriff's Office

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. - The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents to use seat belts and child restraints after the devices may have saved the lives of a mother and her 2-year-old son who rolled down a steep embankment off the highway, according to Sheriff John Spears.

A Facebook post from the department said the mother and son drove off a rural Vernon County highway, and when the vehicle rolled, the passenger side window by where the 2-year-old sat broke.

“Without proper restraints, the child, weighing less than 30 pounds, could have easily been ejected out that broken window,” the post said.

The mom said the 2-year-old slept through the ordeal.

Spears and Chief Deputy Nathan Campbell said they appreciate the work of their own certified child restraint technicians and are happy to have them help anyone in the community.

The child restraint technicians can be reached at 608-637-2123.



