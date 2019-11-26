Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Molson-Coors says 'hundreds' of jobs coming to Milwaukee Molson-Coors says 'hundreds' of jobs coming to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A popular Wisconsin company is making a promise to bring more jobs to the Badger State.

Molson-Coors, previously Miller-Coors, announced Monday that it will be bringing hundreds of jobs to Milwaukee, but officials were not able to give a definite number.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett along with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement.

"They chose Milwaukee.," Barrett said. "It's my hope that they pick every job and put it in the city of Milwaukee, but that was the number that we were given. Hundreds of jobs, and we were happy with that, and I remain happy for that. I'm optimistic as this works its way out that this will be a big win for our city and state."

Officials say most of the new jobs will be "well-paying senior roles."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.