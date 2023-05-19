Researchers are warning Madison schools face an uncertain financial future.

MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Metropolitan School District is staring down an uncertain financial future, according to a new report from researchers at the non-partisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.

“Right now, things look pretty sobering when you think about 2025,” Jason Stein, the organization's vice president, told News 3 Now. “It seems likely that there’ll be some difficult conversations between here and then.”

