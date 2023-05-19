MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Metropolitan School District is staring down an uncertain financial future, according to a new report from researchers at the non-partisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.
“Right now, things look pretty sobering when you think about 2025,” Jason Stein, the organization's vice president, told News 3 Now. “It seems likely that there’ll be some difficult conversations between here and then.”
“Like, would the district make spending cuts that could be painful and have impacts on families? Would the district, you know, just try and spend down its reserves which would leave it less prepared to deal with, you know, unforeseen shocks like a pandemic in the future? Will the district try and pursue another referendum?” Stein said.
News 3 Now reached out to MMSD for comment on the report's findings Friday. The district did not respond.
Perhaps the biggest impact for students and families that the report highlighted is staffing cuts.
MMSD is proposing cutting 155 positions in its preliminary 2024 budget. But that taps into temporary federal pandemic funds to pay for 111 ongoing positions – funds that expire in 2025.
"And so that gets you through 2024, but then in 2025, that federal funding expires, and you need to find a new funding source for those positions, or they would also come to a close," Stein, also the research director for the report, said.
In recent years, the district has also lost more students to independent charter or private schools, which means the school has to pay the state for lost state aid.
A total of 705 students transferred out of the district this year, double from 2019. That's projected to cost the district $11 million, the group reported.
"To put that in context, the amount of the referendum I believe in the current year was $9 million," Stein said.
General aid the school receives from the state could also decrease.
According to Stein, under the current state aid formula districts that spend more than average and have higher property values than average -- like Madison does -- get treated less favorably.
"Our main state aid formula does not take into account things like whether students are living in poverty whether or not they speak English as their first language," he said. "There can be additional costs associated with students who, who need to overcome those barriers."
"And so, when that goes down, what is the other main source that the school district can draw on to fund education? It's local property taxes," Stein said.
In both 2016 and 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved four-year operating referenda. But according to Stein, that’s a double-edged sword that affects state aid possibility.
But it may be an option MMSD has to take.
“There's an impact to not funding education,” Stein said.
“On the flip side, you know, the impact of a referendum would be, it would increase property taxes. And then in the future, because spending would be somewhat higher. it is possible, not certain but possible that the District could lose state aid," Stein said.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.