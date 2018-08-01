MMSD vows to focus on black excellence

MADISON, Wis. - On Tuesday, after announcing the progress the district has made over the last five years, Madison Metropolitan School District staff revealed their updated list of goals, including a focus on black excellence.

"All of our fates are linked. We believe in the brilliance, creativity, capability of black youth in Madison. It is our responsibility to make sure that that excellence can shine," said Superintendent Jennifer Cheathum.

MMSD will start by creating a community coalition of families, students, and community members to come up with ways to break down the barriers standing in the way of black excellence.

"To me, this is long overdue. The Madison School District historically has always known that it has had pretty horrific outcomes for African-American students," said MMSD Family, Youth and Community Engagement Executive Director Nichelle Nichols. "We don't hide from the data, but we want to reframe the conversation so that our students and their families know, 'You're more than this. We see your brilliance. We know how much you have to contribute and we're going to support that.'"

Nichols said the goal of seeing black students excel is less of a program and more of a philosophy about changing the narrative about black students in Madison.

More than half of those enrolled in Madison schools are students of color, with 18 percent identifying as African-American.

In the last five years, MMSD has met almost all of the goals in their original Strategic Framework. More elementary students are reading well, more students are taking challenging courses, more are earning higher GPAs and the overall graduation rate has risen 6 points. Black students have contributed to this progress.

"Our graduation rate for African American students was 54 percent five years ago. It is now 74 percent," said Nancy Hanks, a member of MMSD's senior leadership team. "We're here to celebrate, to thank you, and to tell you it is not enough."

Other goals included in the updated Strategic Framework include making sure every child is on track to graduate ready for college, career, and community, and ensuring the district and every school is a place where children, staff, and families thrive.

Cheathum called the plan "more ambitious than ever."

"It's anchored to core values that represent our commitment to anti-racism, to inclusion, to being allies to every child and every family member," Cheathum said.