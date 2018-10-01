Meeting set on La Follette gun-related incidents

Courtesy Andrea Stilwell

MADISON, Wis. - A neighborhood group and school administrators will hold a public meeting Monday night to address community concerns about gun-related incidents around La Follette High School.

Last Wednesday a teenager was shot in the area in the middle of a "pre-arranged fight", police said. The week before, another teenager suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in a Metro bus full of students, according to officials. In both incidents, La Follette High School and Sennett Middle School had to go on lockdown.

Though the school has taken some precautionary measures such as increasing security during homecoming events, parents have still been calling for something to be done.

Alders Michael Tierney and David Ahrens will be in attendance at Monday's meeting, hosted by the Glendale Neighborhood Association, in addition to La Follette Principal Sean Storch and police Chief Mike Koval.

They will listen to concerns from community members and parents and answer questions. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Sennett Middle School.