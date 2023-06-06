MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Metropolitan School District teachers and staff will see a bigger paycheck next school year.
District officials and Madison Teachers, Inc., the union representing teachers and other MMSD employees, announced Tuesday that teachers and staff will see a minimum eight percent wage increase, which will be reflected in next year's district budget.
"Our staff are the backbone of our school district and our school district is the heart of our community," MMSD Board of Education member Savion Castro said. "Providing an 8 percent cost of living increase shows our dedicated employees how much we value them and their efforts."
The wage boost is meant to match the maximum cost of living adjustment for the next fiscal year. Many staff members will see an additional two percent wage increase as the district will fund step and lane advancements.
District officials and MTI leaders said the move will help the district retain staff and recruit talented teachers amid a nationwide teaching shortage.
"This investment acknowledges our most vital asset for student achievement and a thriving community, which is our staff," MTI officials Mike Jones, Judy Ferweda and Jesse Lyne said in a joint statement. "This increase rightly positions our wages as competitive among other industries and sectors across Wisconsin’s labor market."
MMSD will use an added $12 million from the district's general fund reserves to fund the wage increase and balance the 2023-2024 budget. District officials said MMSD will face a budget shortfall of over $30 million by fiscal year 2025 if additional revenue isn't secured.
"While today’s announcement is historic and momentous, the district’s funding outlook remains at the forefront," MMSD Board of Education President Nichelle Nichols said. "The Badger state must increase its support for schools in this next biennium budget."
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.