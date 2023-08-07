MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Metropolitan School District wants to hear what the community would like to see in a new permanent superintendent.
While enrolling your child for their next school year in Madison, odds are many parents happened upon a link bringing them to a survey.
It's not new for the district to get community input in their search for a new superintendent, MMSD school board president Nichelle Nichols said, but it's more far-reaching than before.
"From family members, to students, to going out to community organizations," Nichols said of the survey's scope. "Really being inclusive and intentional about getting as many voices and different types of voices into the process."
Lisa Kvistad is filling in as interim superintendent for the upcoming school year; her contract ends in June of 2024.
The survey asks what community members want to see in the next superintendent and the priorities they want that new hire to address.
Nichols says it's important to touch base after a few years of the pandemic, teacher shortages, and other challenges.
"They'll also be able to let us know the things that people are worried about, maybe critical about. And those might be some of the things that we want to avoid, Right? Or try to mitigate in our next superintendent," Nichols said.
According to Nichols, the search firm will use the responses as well as focus groups of community members to create a leadership profile that acts like a job description that will then get posted in November, ahead of the vetting process.
"What we are imagining is that a couple of those finalists will have more community input by spending a day in the district and community members will help be part of the interview process," Nichols said.
Nichols says they're still aiming to name a new head of the district in March 2024.
"We want a superintendent ultimately who can come in and kind of know that, like things aren't the way they used to be and that somebody who can nurture that and also hear what the community is saying they want," she said.
The open survey is available in multiple languages on the district's website, here. It's open through early October.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.