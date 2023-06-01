MMSD Madison Metropolitan School District headquarters

MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Metropolitan School District says it will work to repair relationships internally and in the community after allegations of bullying and retaliation in its communications department were revealed in court documents late last week.

The documents included a complaint against MMSD communications director Tim LeMonds, with employees accusing him of harassment and name-calling, including insulting local media reporters and other public information officers in the city.

