MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Metropolitan School District says it will work to repair relationships internally and in the community after allegations of bullying and retaliation in its communications department were revealed in court documents late last week.
The documents included a complaint against MMSD communications director Tim LeMonds, with employees accusing him of harassment and name-calling, including insulting local media reporters and other public information officers in the city.
"The information shared publicly last week was difficult for all individuals mentioned in the documents, as well as for those who interact with them," MMSD said in a statement released by communications manager Ian Folger on Thursday. "It is abundantly clear that there are relational problems within the District’s communications department that need to be addressed."
In one incident, an employee under LeMonds alleged she was on the receiving end of a 45-minute angry call from him, with him allegedly saying, "You have no idea how to handle your job...I may need to rethink your role, because you are too emotional." In another incident documented in the complaint against him, LeMonds allegedly admitted to becoming "unglued" and "full on yelling" at the public information officer for the Madison Police Department in another phone call, saying he "really railed into her" and laughed while recounting the conversation.
Several former employees who resigned over the years have cited LeMonds as a major factor in their decision to leave.
The records came to light after LeMonds sued to try to prevent the district from releasing them to a local media outlet, claiming it would harm his reputation. After a Dane County judge ruled that the records needed to be released, LeMonds denied the allegations in the documents.
"All allegations in the complaint were thoroughly investigated and found to be without merit," LeMonds said in an email to News 3 Now late last week. "In addition, I do categorically deny all the allegations as they are referenced."
The complaint against LeMonds was investigated after it was filed last fall, with the district ultimately not taking disciplinary action.
In its response, MMSD said it will conduct a full review of the communications department's operations, structure, and "human interactions."
"The evidence presented in court demonstrates that we have much relational work to do within our Communications Team. We are committed to doing the hard work and restoring the integrity of that team," the statement from MMSD said.
The district also said it will have "significant leadership changes this summer," but did not address LeMonds' status with the district. As of Thursday, LeMonds was still working for MMSD.
