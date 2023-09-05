featured MMSD makes adjustments due to heat on first day of classes Jaylon Banks Jaylon Banks Author email Sep 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email MMSD deals with late season heat on first day of classes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- Despite cooler temperatures on the horizon, the Madison Metropolitan School District has a plan to combat heat in schools with little to no air conditioning.The first day of classes in the district Tuesday saw temperatures climb into the mid- to upper-80s, posing a challenge for students and teachers already trying to adjust to a new school year."It's always just the constant sense of us moving and preparing for the beginning of the school year," TJ McCray, the district's deputy superintendent, said/The main tools for staying cool are designated rooms throughout each building."What we do have is what we call our cooling stations, those are going to be places in our building where students are going to rotate in and out of to stay cool," McCray explained.Students and staff will have unlimited access to water throughout the day, each classroom will have fans, and staff are monitoring for heat stroke and exhaustion.Though extreme heat isn't on the radar anytime soon, the district encourages families to dress their children in lighter clothing.Download the First Warn Weather app to stay up-to-date on current weather conditions and the latest forecast.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Madison Metropolitan School District Heat Weather Tj Mccray Jaylon Banks Author email Follow Jaylon Banks Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Pier collapses at Memorial Union Terrace, sending dozens into Lake Mendota Residents react to student attack in off-campus neighborhood Madison police say UW student attacked downtown was physically, sexually assaulted UW student attacked in downtown Madison, left with severe injuries United delays all flights nationwide following ground stop due to ‘equipment outage’ Latest News Judge blocks Wisconsin officials from using federal voter registration form DNR acquiring 1,800 acres in Jefferson County to expand wildlife area Complaints over campaign comments by Wisconsin Supreme Court justice are dismissed Man who tried to flee Stoughton police on moped says 'it was worth a shot' United delays all flights nationwide following ground stop due to ‘equipment outage’ More News