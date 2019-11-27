MMSD joins City of Madison in renewable energy purchase
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Metropolitan School District and the City of Madison are partnering in a renewable energy purchase for a seven-megawatt solar farm developed by Madison Gas & Electric.
According to a news release, MMSD approved a long-term contract for solar energy Monday.
The release said this action comes shortly after the city agreed to a similar contract.
MG&E will now be able to construct the Hermsdorf Solar Project in Fitchburg, which will deliver seven megawatts of solar capacity to help meet energy needs for the city and MMSD operations.
The City of Madison has a goal of 100% renewable energy in city operations by 2030.
MG&E expects to complete the farm project in 2021.
