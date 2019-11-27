MMSD joins City of Madison in renewable energy purchase

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Metropolitan School District and the City of Madison are partnering in a renewable energy purchase for a seven-megawatt solar farm developed by Madison Gas & Electric.

According to a news release, MMSD approved a long-term contract for solar energy Monday.

The release said this action comes shortly after the city agreed to a similar contract.

MG&E will now be able to construct the Hermsdorf Solar Project in Fitchburg, which will deliver seven megawatts of solar capacity to help meet energy needs for the city and MMSD operations.

The City of Madison has a goal of 100% renewable energy in city operations by 2030.

MG&E expects to complete the farm project in 2021.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.