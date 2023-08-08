Tim LeMonds

Tim LeMonds. WISC-TV/Channel3000 file photo.

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District commissioned a second investigation of then-communications director Tim LeMonds in May, the findings of which recommended his termination, according to investigation records released to News 3 Investigates on Tuesday.

In a detailed response to MMSD, LeMonds’ attorneys denied most of the findings of the investigation, maintained he had done nothing to justify either termination or even lesser discipline, and claimed the media had decided “to lead a vendetta against Tim.”