MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District commissioned a second investigation of then-communications director Tim LeMonds in May, the findings of which recommended his termination, according to investigation records released to News 3 Investigates on Tuesday.
In a detailed response to MMSD, LeMonds’ attorneys denied most of the findings of the investigation, maintained he had done nothing to justify either termination or even lesser discipline, and claimed the media had decided “to lead a vendetta against Tim.”
The investigation in May was begun before the completion of LeMonds’ lawsuit against the district, seeking to withhold an employee complaint against him from being released to the public.
LeMonds ultimately lost his case, and the complaint was released on May 26, revealing that current and former MMSD employees alleged that LeMonds bullied and harassed them, as well as journalists in the community.
A district-led investigation of that complaint had found it without merit. On May 1, weeks before the complaint was released to the public, MMSD hired a third-party law firm to conduct a second investigation into LeMonds’ behavior that focused on whether he had retaliated against employees who submitted that complaint.
Released on Tuesday to News 3 Investigates, that second investigation found LeMonds had engaged in retaliation against two employees who had filed the complaint against him, based on interviews with 12 district employees including LeMonds.
The investigation also asserted that the communications department had experienced “significant challenges” because of LeMonds’ leadership style, and that he was dishonest with his supervisor, MMSD senior executive of staff Dr. Richard McGregory.
The investigation did not find enough evidence to assert that LeMonds had engaged in discrimination or harassment on the basis of any protected class against those employees.
In an 11-page response addressing the findings point by point, LeMonds’ attorneys argued that the investigation’s findings were false, vague, or lacked evidence.
“There is substantial evidence that Tim’s leadership during one of the most troubled times in history, in an office with personality conflicts and under the onslaught of a vindictive media trying to boost viewership and drive clicks, was superb,” his attorneys wrote.
In defense of his 3.5 years at MMSD, LeMonds cited his promotion to communications director, salary increases based on performance, performance evaluations finding his work “excellent”, as well as team awards and accolades.
LeMonds blamed “the media”, which published the complaint filed against him by multiple employees, as the “elephant in the room” that had put MMSD in the position of needing to fire him.
The complaint released earlier this year highlighted multiple instances where LeMonds is alleged to have expressed his hatred of several Madison journalists, calling one "a pig of a journalist" and saying he "f***ing hated" another. The allegations also included claims that he bullied a Madison Police Department spokesperson as well as claims that he retaliated against others in the communications department and created a toxic work environment.
The second investigation released its findings and recommendation of termination to LeMonds’ attorneys on July 5; LeMonds responded disputing the findings on July 7.
If he was fired, LeMonds’ attorneys stated in their response that he would “litigate this matter using every legal option available to him.”
On July 17, MMSD announced that they had received and accepted the immediate retirement of LeMonds, effective immediately. The Wisconsin State Journal subsequently reported on August 3 that LeMonds had received a $40,000 payout as part of that retirement agreement, as well as unused sick leave and a promise not to hinder future job searches.
