MADISON, Wis. -- The embattled communications director for the Madison Metropolitan School District has been placed on leave in the wake of the public release of documents that alleged he bullied and retaliated against others in the department.
The district's human resources department confirmed to News 3 Now Friday that Executive Director of Communications Tim LeMonds is on leave but did not provide further details.
Those documents highlighted multiple instances where LeMonds is alleged to have expressed his hatred of several Madison journalists, calling one "a pig of a journalist" and saying he "f***ing hated" another. The allegations, which came in the form of a complaint from three current and former district employees, also included claims that he bullied a Madison Police Department spokesperson as well as claims that he retaliated against others in the communications department and created a toxic work environment.
Reached by email following the documents' release, LeMonds told News 3 Now he "categorically" denied the allegations, adding they "were thoroughly investigated and found to be without merit."
While the district did not take disciplinary action against LeMonds following an investigation last fall, it did acknowledge earlier this month that "[i]t is abundantly clear that there are relational problems within the District’s communications department that need to be addressed."
The district said it would conduct a full review of the communications department's operations, structure and "human interactions."
