MADISON, Wis. -- The embattled communications director for the Madison Metropolitan School District has been placed on leave in the wake of the public release of documents that alleged he bullied and retaliated against others in the department.

The district's human resources department confirmed to News 3 Now Friday that Executive Director of Communications Tim LeMonds is on leave but did not provide further details.