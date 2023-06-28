Madison
Madison Metropolitan School District logo MMSD
Reporter
MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Metropolitan School District is canceling all summer programming for Wednesday due to the ongoing air quality issues in the area.
The school district will be closed Wednesday as well.
There are no MMSD summer semester classes, including virtual classes.
MMSD athletic programming and practices are canceled, as well as all MSCR programming.
The school district said it will continue to monitor the air quality and weather conditions.
You can find a list of more closings due to the air quality here.
