MADISON, Wis. -- The first few days of school haven't been easy for the Madison Metropolitan School District's new bus provider.
Delays, missed stops and forgotten students have caused headaches for parents across Madison for the last few days. Vanessa Alexander says she was left waiting at the bus stop for her five-year-old grandson without answers for three hours.
"I get into the bus stop, and I wait, I doodle around, I do my little rounds, I walk around for about 30 minutes," Alexander said. "Thirty minutes, no buses here."
Thirty minutes turned into an hour and then two. Alexander says she tried calling the school and even going to the bus barn to find her son.
"No one there could actually talk to me tell me anything," Alexander said.
So she went back to the bus stop to wait.
"They said they'd be back to me in 10 minutes. And I'll wait 10 minutes, I come out here. No bus," Alexander said.
Finally, three hours after she was expecting it, the bus rolled up with Alexander's sleeping grandson in tow. She says she asked the driver about the protocol for making sure no kids are left on the bus. She says the driver told her there isn't one.
"When you're at your last stop, and you haven't checked the student off, and you know there's a student somewhere on that bus, Did you get up to go check?" Alexander said. "He says, 'No, that's not what we do.'"
In a statement to News 3 Now, First Student said there is a protocol for those situations, saying in part:
"Our vehicles are equipped with an electronic reminder system designed to ensure no child is left unattended on a bus. The system becomes activated the moment a child boards the bus and cannot be deactivated until the driver walks to the rear of the bus, checking the seats and floors for passengers. Any student who is found sleeping after a route, would be taken to their school or home."
They added that they're working to resolve this week's issues going forward and hope to have things running smoothly soon. They also emphasized how staffing issues contribute to the problems parents are seeing and said they hope to combat that by offering new drivers $24 an hour plus a $3,000 signing bonus.
