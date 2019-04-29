MMSD aiming to use 100 percent renewable energy by 2040

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Metropolitan School District is aiming to use 100 percent renewable energy by 2040, according to a resolution that will be read by newly elected Board of Education member Ananda Mirilli at Monday's meeting.

Two months ago, MMSD students began circulating a petition that calls for the district to establish and implement a plan that will move the district toward a greener future. So far, the petition has a little more than 2,000 signatures.

"I'm really proud of our young students," Mirilli said. "I think as adults, we need to make sure we are tuned into what they're asking and what their needs are."

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Amanda Mirilli, newly-elected Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Amanda Mirilli, newly-elected Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education

The resolution is the next step in moving the district into a greener future, Mirilli said. The resolution will be considered as the board continues to update its facilities plan and prepares for a referendum in Novemeber 2020.

Specifically, the resolution establishes goals to meet 50 percent of all district operations energy needs with renewable energy by 2030, 75 percent by 2035 and 100 percent by 2040.

Mirilli said the goals can also be an educational opportunity for students to learn about climate change.

For parent Heather Driscoll, the issue of climate change is important because of the impacts it will have on future generations. Driscoll has one child who currently attends an MMSD school and another that will enroll this fall.

"It's an issue that's extemely important to me," she said. "In 2050, my kids will be about my age and I don't want to see them living on a planet that is 2 degrees or 4 degrees warmer than it is now."

Money saved by using renewable energy, as well as overall energy use reduction, could be reinvested in the classroom, according to Driscoll and Mirilli, a reason they are pushing for change now.

"We need to take action right now and take it into our own hands and make the changes we want to see," Driscoll said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.