Mistrial declared in case of man accused of killing mother's husband

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. - A judge has declared a mistrial for the Iowa County man accused of killing his mother's husband, according to court records.

Austin Valdez is accused of second-degree reckless homicide after admitting to officials that he shot Robin Reeson, the husband of his mother, Melanie Reeson, in Ridgeway early in the morning on March 24, according to a criminal complaint.

Valdez was in court Friday for his jury trial. Court records show that Judge William Sharp declared a mistrial due to a hung jury.

There are no future court dates scheduled for Valdez.

Court documents show Valdez said he was protecting his mother and didn’t shoot to kill, telling investigators he heard the two fighting outside his bedroom and grabbed his gun. Iowa County Sheriff's Office Austin D. Valdez

The documents indicate Robin Reeson approached Valdez, at which point Valdez shot him in the upper left chest, aiming for his shoulder.

According to the criminal complaint, Melanie Reeson said Robin Reeson never hit or slapped her, but may have choked her briefly with one hand.

Investigators said in their report that while there was evidence of physical contact between Melanie and Robin Reeson, it didn't result in any injuries and that they believe it was unreasonable for Valdez to have thought that Robin Reeson would have caused great bodily harm.