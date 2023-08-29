WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. -- The Wisconsin State Patrol said a Missouri man was behind the wheel of a semi-truck that led law enforcement on a multi-county chase through west-central Wisconsin last week.

Michael S. Jones, 47, of St. Louis is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, attempting to flee or elude an officer, taking and driving a commercial vehicle without consent, resisting an officer and two counts of criminal damage to property.