Missing toddler found dead in northwestern Wisconsin

RICE LAKE, Wis. - Authorities say a toddler who went missing in northwestern Wisconsin has been found dead. Rice Lake police say they received a call about 9:30 p.m. Sunday that a 2-year-old girl was missing from her home and that the front door was open.

Officers began searching and issued an urgent call for help in finding the girl in a Facebook post. Police dogs and a drone were deployed.

Then, shortly before 11 p.m. an officer using a thermal imaging tool found the child in the Red Cedar River.

She was rushed to the hospital, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.