Missing toddler found dead in northwestern Wisconsin
RICE LAKE, Wis. - Authorities say a toddler who went missing in northwestern Wisconsin has been found dead. Rice Lake police say they received a call about 9:30 p.m. Sunday that a 2-year-old girl was missing from her home and that the front door was open.
Officers began searching and issued an urgent call for help in finding the girl in a Facebook post. Police dogs and a drone were deployed.
Then, shortly before 11 p.m. an officer using a thermal imaging tool found the child in the Red Cedar River.
She was rushed to the hospital, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful.
