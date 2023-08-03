James Yoblonski

BARABOO, Wis. -- Sauk County authorities say a search of electronic devices used by a missing teenager revealed Internet searches about possibly traveling out of state.

James Yoblonski, 13, has been missing since June 12, when he reportedly left his family's home in the overnight hours using his parents' van. The van was later found along Highway 12 near Devil's Lake State Park.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: The Search for James Yoblonski