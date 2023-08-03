BARABOO, Wis. -- Sauk County authorities say a search of electronic devices used by a missing teenager revealed Internet searches about possibly traveling out of state.
James Yoblonski, 13, has been missing since June 12, when he reportedly left his family's home in the overnight hours using his parents' van. The van was later found along Highway 12 near Devil's Lake State Park.
In the nearly two months since, authorities have provided sporadic updates on their search efforts, which they say are still ongoing.
On Thursday morning, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office announced deputies have looked through two devices -- one owned by the Yoblonski family, and one issued to the teen from the Baraboo School District -- for any clues and found two web browser searches about means of traveling out of state.
Authorities also found "several" searches for locations in Wisconsin, but did not specify what those locations were. Investigators did search those areas, though, but found no evidence that Yoblonski was ever there.
A week into the search for Yoblonski, investigators said they found evidence in the woods near Devil's Lake State Park that led them to believe he was trying to live off of the land as a survivalist. Authorities also found at least two campsites they believe to have been set up by Yoblonski, and said he may have been better equipped to survive on his own than they had previously anticipated.
Since then, detectives have tried to follow up on several potential sightings and tips, but many of those came too late to help find him. Despite that, authorities still want the public's help if they have any information by calling 608-355-4495 or Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-TIP-SAUK (847-7285). The FBI is also helping Sauk County authorities with the search.
Yoblonski's family is offering a reward of $10,000 for any information that could help bring him home.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.