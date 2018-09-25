Missing something? It might be at the Middleton Police Department's lost-and-found
MIDDLETON, Wis. - Middleton police said they are attempting to find the owners of items that have turned up at their lost-and-found area.
Some of the items, including a kayak, were found after historic flooding hit the area last month.
"When someone turns in found property, we make every attempt to locate and contact the owner," the department said in a news release. "If we are unable to identify an owner, we store the items for at least 30 days before potentially disposing of them."
Authorities are urging residents to contact the department if any of them think any of the missing items are theirs. They said residents should be prepared to identify themselves and provide proof of ownership.
