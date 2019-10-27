Missing Orion Township woman found dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. - The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the body of a missing Orion Township woman has been found.
According to a news release, 79-year-old Gail Stone, of Muscoda, was reported missing Friday afternoon.
Police said Stone's car was found Friday in a wooded area off Harry's Lane in Orion Township. The property's caretaker found the car and notified authorities.
Officials said they identified the car's owner, Stone, and traveled to the owner's residence but didn't find anyone there.
The Sheriff's Department was notified that Stone had Alzheimer's disease and had not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.
A large search was organized Sunday morning, according to the release.
The release said Stone was found in a ravine in the southern part of the property. A Richland County coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- 1 dead in motorcycle, tractor crash on Highway 60 near Hanneman Road
- Limiting fear to Halloween: Fundraiser supports program to help children, families feel less scared
- Man dies of gunshot wound after allegedly attacking woman
- Man arrested after threatening to shoot people in Madison, police say
- BOO! At the ZOO teaches people about palm oil-friendly candy, celebrates Halloween
- Equestrian riders race in state show