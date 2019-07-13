Missing Ohio man possibly spotted in Madison, police say

Courtesy of Madison Police Department

MADISON, Wis. - A 32-year-old man who went missing in Ohio earlier this month has possibly been spotted in Madison, officials said.

According to the incident report, Alexander Ippolito, 32, was reported as being missing or endangered in Ohio.

Madison police said Ippolito was believed to have been in Madison as early as July 6 in the Langdon Street area. His vehicle was located at James Madison Park on Wednesday. Ippolito is thought to likely still be in the downtown Madison area.

Authorities said there is no information stating he is a danger to others.

Anyone with information regarding Ippolito's location is asked to contact the Dane County 911 Center or City of Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.