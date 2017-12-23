News

Missing Michigan man found safe in Madison church, police say

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 09:14 PM CST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 12:51 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - The missing Michigan man was found safe in a church in Madison Saturday morning, police said.

The church reported to Madison police that Terry J. White was safe around 6 a.m. 

The Dane County Sheriff's Office was looking for information on the whereabouts of White, 36, of Brooklyn, Michigan, after his vehicle was found in the the Village of Windsor Friday, officials said. 

White was reported missing from Michigan Dec. 7, officials said. 

 

