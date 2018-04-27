3 flight crew members killed in chopper crash

TOWN OF HAZELHURST, Wis. - Authorities in northern Wisconsin say the three people killed in the crash of a medical helicopter were flight crew members.

Oneida County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Dan Hess says the wreckage was found early Friday. He says no patients were on board the Ascension Health Spirit helicopter when it crashed in Hazelhurst, a small town about 150 miles northwest of Green Bay.

A search was launched after the chopper was reported missing late Thursday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter left Madison and was on its way to Woodruff when it crashed about 12 miles south of its destination. The FAA is sending a team to help with an investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Ascension suspends air, ground medical transport

Ascension Wisconsin said air and ground ambulance service will be suspended until the company determines when it's appropriate to resume operations. The company said in a statement that it's working with emergency service partners and medical transportation colleagues in the region to meet patient needs.

Air Methods operates medical air services for Ascension, providing mechanics and pilots. Air Methods spokeswoman Christina Ward says one of its pilots was killed in the crash. Ascension operates its own ambulances in the region.

