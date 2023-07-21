Madison
Digital Producer
EGG HARBOR, Wis. -- A missing 70-year-old man who had last been seen Friday afternoon in Door County has been found safe.
Charles LaHam had last been seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday after visiting a friend in Egg Harbor. Officials said he got lost trying to find his way home to Rhinelander.
As of 10:30 p.m. Friday, he had been found safe and a Silver Alert issued on his behalf was canceled.
