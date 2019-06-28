Missing Madison woman spotted in Wisconsin Dells, sheriff says

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. - A missing 23-year-old Madison woman was spotted in the Wisconsin Dells area, according to an update from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Annastasia (Anna) Evans has been missing since May 4. Until Friday, her last known location was at an apartment building on Calypso Street in Madison.

A flyer shared by Madison Area Crime Stoppers was created by a group out of Wisconsin Rapids, known as Rapid Search and Rescue. Evans is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown eyes and blond and black hair.

Evans has around 10 tattoos, with those visible being a Buddha on her wrist, a crown on her finger and an Italian saying by her collarbone, according to the flyer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dane County Sheriff's Office at 608-266-4948.

