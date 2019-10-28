Missing Madison woman found, headed to hospital, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison woman who vanished Sunday afternoon has been found alive, according to police.

Police said 67-year-old Amy Rupnow was found Monday near South Gammon Road thanks to a massive search in fields and a forest near Mid Town and Marty roads where a K-9 picked up a human scent. She was found about 300 yards from Mid Town Road, about 50 yards into the trees. Police said she was cold and wet.

The search included help from multiple K-9 units, the Midtown Community Police Team, the Madison Police Department Mounted Patrol, the police department's unmanned aircraft system, city of Madison park rangers and the police department's largest recruit class in history.

Police said Rupnow is OK, but she's headed to the hospital for an evaluation.

Rupnow had last been seen in the 3200 block of High Point Road at 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice release said Rupnow was out walking with her caregiver by Kids Express Child Care Center on Sunday when she walked into some woods and tripped over some branches.

The release said the caregiver told Rupnow to stay where she was while the caregiver went to get Kids Express' address for the 911 dispatcher, but Rupnow was gone when the caregiver returned.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.