Missing Madison boy found safe, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police have found a 13-year-old boy after they announced Friday that he went missing, according to an incident report.

Kentay Strong was found safe and uninjured, police said.

According to an incident report, Strong has special needs and went missing without his medication.

