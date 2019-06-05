Missing Illinois man found dead in Wisconsin identified by police

MAUSTON, Wis. - The 49-year-old man from Illinois found dead in Juneau County has been identified by police.

Christopher Gatz, 49, of Yorkville, Illinois was found dead Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Armenia, near Petenwell Lake, according to a release from the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.

Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson said his office was asked to do a welfare check on Gatz, after the Adams County Sheriff's Office attempted to locate him.

The investigation is ongoing.

