Missing, endangered 86-year-old man spotted in Mauston

MAUSTON, Wis. - A statewide Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing man who was spotted in Mauston, officials said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said in the alert that James Shellum, of Burnsville, Minnesota, went missing Tuesday evening.

He used his bank card at the BP gas station in Mauston at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials said. He told the clerk that he was headed back to Minnesota, but he hadn't arrived as of 11 a.m.

Shellum was later seen by a passerby near I-94 and Redford Road in Pewaukee. Officials said the car exited southbound onto Redford Road about between 1100-1143.

He is described as white, 86, and is balding with some gray hair. He also wears glasses. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Shellum is driving a tan 2003 Buick LeSabre with Minnesota plate 493VPY. Anyone with information is asked to call Burnsville police at 952-895-4600 or 911.