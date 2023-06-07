Missing Columbia County man found safe; Silver Alert canceled Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jun 7, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PARDEEVILLE, Wis. -- A 60-year-old man missing from Pardeeville has been found safe.David Horne left the village in Columbia County around noon Wednesday and was last heard from around 2 p.m. by phone.By 7:45 p.m., officials said he had been found safe. A Silver Alert issued on his behalf has been canceled.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 2 killed and 5 others injured in shooting outside a high school graduation venue in Richmond, Virginia, police say La Valle woman who gave false name to Reedsburg police arrested on drug charges Best of Madison 2023 Vote Now Madison chefs named James Beard Award winners Multiple people hit with air soft gun pellets while walking downtown, police say Latest News A decade cancer-free: DeForest woman celebrates, participates in Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk Missing Columbia County man found safe; Silver Alert canceled Cyclists mark Madison Bike Week 2023 City leaders raise Transgender Pride flag over Madison Municipal Building Lionel Messi says he's joining Inter Miami and coming to Major League Soccer More News