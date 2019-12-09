Missing Bristol teen found safe
MADISON, Wis. - The 16-year-old Bristol girl who went missing Friday night has been found.
According to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Lindsey M. Olson was found Monday.
Officials said Olson went missing from her home Friday at about 10:30 p.m., with reports saying an unknown person driving a black vehicle had picked her up.
Local And Regional News
