Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

Missing Bristol teen found safe

Posted: Dec 09, 2019 02:58 PM CST

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 03:05 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - The 16-year-old Bristol girl who went missing Friday night has been found.

According to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Lindsey M. Olson was found Monday. 

Officials said Olson went missing from her home Friday at about 10:30 p.m., with reports saying an unknown person driving a black vehicle had picked her up.

