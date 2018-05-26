Missing Beloit girl found safe

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BELOIT, Wis. - Beloit police say a missing 10-year-old girl has been located and is unharmed.

In a Facebook post, Sgt. Jamie Linder thanked everyone in the community who helped.

Maysa Jackson was reported missing from the 1200 block of Copeland Avenue in Beloit around 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department.